El precio de la luz marca este lunes un nuevo récord: 154,16 euros/MWh

Actualizado:
El precio medio diario de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista marcará este lunes un nuevo récord al alcanzar los 154,16 euros por megavatio hora (MWh), su mayor precio de la historia y un 6,9% superior al registrado hoy domingo (144,18 euros).
De esta forma bate el máximo alcanzado este viernes, cuando el precio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista marcó los 152,32 euros por megavatio hora (MWh), según datos del operador de mercado eléctrico designado (OMIE).
Tras la leve tregua del fin de semana, el precio de la electricidad encara otra semana al alza. Atendiendo a las franjas horarias, la más barata de este lunes tendrá lugar entre las 05.00 y las 06.00 horas, cuando bajará a 125 euros. Por el contrario, la más cara se dará entre las 20.00 y las 21.00 horas, cuando el precio se disparará a 170 euros/MWh.
El pasado lunes, 6 de septiembre, el precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista fue de 132,65 euros/MWh, unos 21,5 euros menos que el precio marcado para este lunes.
En comparación con el 13 de septiembre del año pasado, cuando el precio medio diario se situó en 40,39 euros/MWh, el precio de este lunes es casi cuatro veces más caro.
Las dos primeras semanas de septiembre ya tienen el récord de contar con los precios más altos jamás vistos en el mercado mayorista.
En agosto, y en plena ola de calor, el precio fue marcando un nuevo récord tras otro, provocando que el precio medio del mes alcanzase los 106 euros/MWh, el más caro de la historia, seguido de julio, que ya marcó otro récord, con un precio de 92,4 euros.
