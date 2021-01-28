madrid
La preocupación por el coronavirus creció 13 puntos en enero y supera ya la que generaba al inicio de la pandemia. Si el pasado mes de abril se situaba como primer problema nacional con menciones en el 49,3% de los cuestionarios del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), ahora lo hace en el 51,4%, mientras que la crisis económica derivada de la sanitaria es la segunda preocupación, con un 45,5%.
Así se desprende del barómetro de enero realizado por el organismo que preside José Félix Tezanos en plena expansión de la tercera ola del coronavirus y cuando ya había arrancado el proceso de vacunación en España.
El sondeo, realizado tras el discurso de navideño de Felipe VI y las informaciones que afectan a Juan Carlos I, también recoge un incremento de medio punto en la inquietud que genera la Monarquía. Ahora figura con un 0,8% de menciones, a tan sólo una décima de su récord de abril y mayo de 2013, coincidiendo entonces con la imputación de la infanta Cristina en el caso Nóos. En todo caso, ocupa el puesto 24 de los problemas del país.
