CIS La preocupación por la covid-19 supera la de la primera ola y la crisis económica es el segundo problema para los ciudadanos

La inquietud que genera la pandemia en la población crece hasta 13 puntos desde el pasado mes de abril, según el barómetro elaborado por el CIS.

Un sanitario traslada a un enfermo en el Hospital Clínico de Valencia. La Conselleria de Sanidad ofrece los datos actualizados de contagios, hospitalizaciones, ingresos en UCI, brotes y fallecimientos por covid-19 en la Comunitat Valenciana después de que
Un sanitario traslada a un enfermo en el Hospital Clínico de Valencia. Kai Försterling / EFE

madrid

europa press

La preocupación por el coronavirus creció 13 puntos en enero y supera ya la que generaba al inicio de la pandemia. Si el pasado mes de abril se situaba como primer problema nacional con menciones en el 49,3% de los cuestionarios del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), ahora lo hace en el 51,4%, mientras que la crisis económica derivada de la sanitaria es la segunda preocupación, con un 45,5%.

Así se desprende del barómetro de enero realizado por el organismo que preside José Félix Tezanos en plena expansión de la tercera ola del coronavirus y cuando ya había arrancado el proceso de vacunación en España.

El sondeo, realizado tras el discurso de navideño de Felipe VI y las informaciones que afectan a Juan Carlos I, también recoge un incremento de medio punto en la inquietud que genera la Monarquía. Ahora figura con un 0,8% de menciones, a tan sólo una décima de su récord de abril y mayo de 2013, coincidiendo entonces con la imputación de la infanta Cristina en el caso Nóos. En todo caso, ocupa el puesto 24 de los problemas del país.

