madridActualizado:
El impacto de la pandemia de la covid-19 en el mercado laboral en 2020 supuso la destrucción de 622.600 empleos y elevó 2,35 puntos la tasa de paro, hasta el 16,1%, con 527.900 desempleados más.
A pesar del mal año para el empleo por la pandemia, en el cuarto trimestre la evolución ha sido favorable respecto al tercero, con 167.400 ocupados más, hasta los 19,34 millones, y 3.100 parados menos, hasta los 3.719.800, según la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) publicados este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
En términos anuales, la población activa se ha reducido en 94.700 personas, que han dejado de trabajar y no buscan empleo, lo que explica que la destrucción de puestos de trabajo haya sido mayor que el incremento del desempleo.
(Habrá ampliación)
