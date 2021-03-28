Estás leyendo: El presidente de Ciudadanos en las Cortes de Castilla-La Mancha deja el partido y la política

El año pasado Alejandro Ruiz dejó la Secretaría regional de Ciudadanos para centrarse en su actividad parlamentaria, puesto que es diputado regional desde las elecciones de mayo de 2019.

En el centro de la imagen, Alejandro Ruiz, presidente de Ciudadanos en las Cortes de Castilla-La Mancha.
En el centro de la imagen, Alejandro Ruiz, presidente de Ciudadanos en las Cortes de Castilla-La Mancha. Twitter

Toledo

El presidente del grupo de Ciudadanos en las Cortes de Castilla-La Mancha, Alejandro Ruiz, abandonará la vida política y hará oficial su baja como militante del partido naranja, así como también renunciará a su escaño en las Cortes regionales, según ha adelantado Castilla-La Mancha Media y ha confirmado Ruiz a Efe.

Ruiz también renuncia a su cargo de consejero general y portavoz de la comisión de estatutos y tiene previsto volver a su actividad como abogado en Guadalajara.

Ruiz tiene previsto participar por última vez en el pleno de las Cortes de Castilla-La Mancha que se celebra este lunes 29 de marzo.

Asimismo, ha comentado a Efe que hará pública su decisión de dejar la política en una rueda de prensa que convocará este lunes, a las 9:45, antes del pleno previsto para las 10:00 horas.

