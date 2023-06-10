Newsletters

Podemos presionará "hasta el último minuto" para que Sumar acepte a Irene Montero en las listas

En una carta a la militancia, Ione Belarra ha informado de que ha trasladado a Sumar que el partido "no acepta el veto" a la ministra de Igualdad.

La líder de Podemos y ministra de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra, interviene durante una rueda de prensa en la sede de Podemos, a 29 de mayo de 2023, en Madrid (España). Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

La secretaria general de Podemos, Ione Belarra, ha enviado una carta a su militancia en la noche del viernes al sábado en la que anuncia que se ha informado a Sumar de que su partido "no acepta el veto" a Irene Montero y que presionará "hasta el último minuto" para que la acepte en las listas electorales para el 23 de julio. 

