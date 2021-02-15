madrid
La Fiscalía ha recurrido este lunes, un día después de las elecciones autonómicas del 14F, el tercer grado que la Generalitat concedió a finales de enero pasado a los nueve presos del "procés" y ha solicitado que su semilibertad quede en suspenso.
Los condenados por el "procés" volvieron a salir de prisión el pasado 29 de enero (a excepción de la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, que lo hizo un día después), coincidiendo con el inicio de la campaña de las elecciones autonómicas del 14F, después de que la Generalitat les concediera de nuevo el tercer grado.
El Tribunal Supremo ya revocó el pasado diciembre el tercer grado de los nueve condenados a prisión por el procés, al considerarla "una medida prematura" y tras idéntico recurso de la Fiscalía. Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Carme Foracell y Dolors Bassa, han permanecido en la cárcel hasta que, el 29 de enero, la Generalitat ha iniciado un proceso similar al que puso en marcha hace tres meses.
"Cuando se le llama a las urnas, el pueblo de Cataluña no falla. Ante los poderes del Estado, hay que sabernos gobernar y avanzar decididamente hacia la República catalana, sin dejarnos nadie por el camino", ha escrito Jordi Cuixart en su Twitter, en respuesta al anuncio de la Fiscalía.
El recurso llega un día después de las elecciones al Parlament. Los juzgados de vigilancia penitenciaria de Lledoners, Wad-Ras (Barcelona) y Puig de les Basses (Girona) decidirán si este recurso supone suspender automáticamente el tercer grado.
