MADRIDActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha revocado el tercer grado concedido por la Generalitat a los nueve condenados a prisión por el procés al considerar que se trata de una medida prematura. Los procesados tampoco podrán gozar del régimen flexible que les permitía salir para ir a trabajar o hacer voluntariado en virtud del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario.
Los magistrados que juzgaron a los líderes independentistas han adelantado el fallo de los autos, cuyo contenido se conocerá en los próximos días, en los que estiman los recursos de la Fiscalía contra el tercer grado y contra la aplicación del artículo 100.2 que se concedió a los presos antes de otorgarles el régimen de semilibertad.
La Sala destaca que es preciso que transcurra un periodo de tiempo mayor para evaluar adecuadamente la evolución del interno y el tratamiento penitenciario, máxime cuando se trata de condenas elevadas (de 9 a 13 años de cárcel) de las que ninguno ha cumplido la mitad, y la mayoría ni siquiera una cuarta parte.
