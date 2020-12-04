Estás leyendo: El Supremo revoca el tercer grado a los nueve condenados por el 'procés'

Público
Público

Procés El Supremo revoca el tercer grado a los nueve condenados por el 'procés'

Considera que se trata de una medida prematura.

Varios de los condenados durante una protesta.
Varios de los condenados durante una protesta. Pau Venteo / EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

El Tribunal Supremo ha revocado el tercer grado concedido por la Generalitat a los nueve condenados a prisión por el procés al considerar que se trata de una medida prematura. Los procesados tampoco podrán gozar del régimen flexible que les permitía salir para ir a trabajar o hacer voluntariado en virtud del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario.

Los magistrados que juzgaron a los líderes independentistas han adelantado el fallo de los autos, cuyo contenido se conocerá en los próximos días, en los que estiman los recursos de la Fiscalía contra el tercer grado y contra la aplicación del artículo 100.2 que se concedió a los presos antes de otorgarles el régimen de semilibertad.

La Sala destaca que es preciso que transcurra un periodo de tiempo mayor para evaluar adecuadamente la evolución del interno y el tratamiento penitenciario,  máxime cuando se trata de condenas elevadas (de 9 a 13 años de cárcel) de las que ninguno ha cumplido la mitad, y la mayoría ni siquiera una cuarta parte.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público