El Servicio de Clasificación de la Secretaría de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la Víctima de la Conselleria de Justicia de la Generalitat ha concedido el tercer grado, el de semilibertad, a los nueve líderes independentistas condenados por el Tribunal Supremo por el proceso soberanista.
Según ha informado este martes la Conselleria liderada por Ester Capella, el equipo del Servicio de Clasificación ratifica la propuesta de las juntas de tratamiento de las cárceles de Lledoners, en Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (Barcelona), Puig de les Basses, en Figueres (Girona), y en la de Mujeres de Barcelona (Wad-Ras) del pasado 2 de julio.
Con este nuevo grado, el exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras, los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Quim Forn, Dolors Bassa y Raül Romeva, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, el expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, tendrán que ir a dormir a la cárcel entre semana y podrán salir durante el día y estar en casa el fin de semana.
En la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión semanal del Govern, la portavoz del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha considerado este martes una "muy buena noticia" la concesión del tercer grado para los líderes independentistas presos, si bien ha recalcado que lo que quiere para ellos es su "libertad". "Queremos que les den no el tercer grado sino la libertad", ha señalado Budó.
