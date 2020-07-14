Estás leyendo: El Govern impondrá restricciones en Lleida pero descarta un confinamiento "estrictamente domiciliario"

Meritxell Budó, ha explicado que las restricciones aprobadas no suponen un confinamiento "estrictamente domiciliario" de la población, a la que reclama "corresponsabilidad" y que no salga de casa si no es imprescindible.

Agentes de los Mossos de Escuadra hacen controles de movilidad en la entrada de Soses (Lleida), uno de los pueblos afectados por los rebrotes de covid-19. EFE/Alejandro García.
La portavoz del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha explicado que las restricciones aprobadas para frenar el brote de covid-19 en el Segrià (Lleida) no suponen un confinamiento "estrictamente domiciliario" de la población, a la que reclama "corresponsabilidad" y que no salga de casa si no es imprescindible.

En la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Ejecutivo catalán, la consellera ha indicado que "en las próximas horas" se presentará ante el juzgado la resolución que contiene todas las medidas relativas al confinamiento de esta zona leridana, que se prevé que entren en vigor esta medianoche.

