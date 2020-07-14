Rebrote Lleida El Govern impondrá restricciones en Lleida pero descarta un confinamiento "estrictamente domiciliario"

Meritxell Budó, ha explicado que las restricciones aprobadas no suponen un confinamiento "estrictamente domiciliario" de la población, a la que reclama "corresponsabilidad" y que no salga de casa si no es imprescindible.