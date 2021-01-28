Estás leyendo: La Generalitat concede otra vez el tercer grado a los presos del 'procés' y les permite salir para hacer campaña

Procés La Generalitat concede otra vez el tercer grado a los presos del 'procés' y les permite salir para hacer campaña 

La Secretaría de Medidas Penales ha avalado el régimen de semilibertad que las cárceles propusieron para los procesados que podrán salir de la cárcel este viernes tras la ratificación de la consellería.

Los presos del 'procés' en el Tribunal Supremo. EFE

El Departamento catalán de Justicia ha vuelto a conceder el tercer grado a los líderes independentistas presos, con la excepción de la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell -todavía pendiente de resolución-, a los dos meses de que el Tribunal Supremo se lo revocara.

Según ha informado el Departamento de Justicia en un comunicado, la Secretaría de Medidas Penales ha avalado el régimen de semilibertad que las cárceles propusieron para los presos del "procés", cuando la mayoría de ellos tienen ya cumplida una cuarta parte de la pena o están a punto de hacerlo, lo que les da derecho a permisos ordinarios.

La conselleria que dirige la republicana Esther Capella ha concedido la semilibertad a los Jordis, a los exconsellers Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn y Josep Rull -que desde este viernes solo deberán pernoctar en la cárcel de lunes a jueves-, coincidiendo con el inicio de la campaña electoral y sin apurar el plazo máximo de dos meses que tenía para pronunciarse, que expiraba el 14 de marzo.

