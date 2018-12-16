El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha asegurado este sábado que en Catalunya ha apelado al diálogo: "Este es el gran problema y todos estamos condenados a entendernos para resolverlo", ha dicho en su intervención durante el acto de clausura de Manresa Capital Cultural 2018.
"La gran lección de los compañeros en el exilio o en la cárcel es que han perdido el miedo; por tanto, no lo tengamos nosotros. No tengamos miedo a ser libres", ha insistido Torra, que ha mandado apoyo a los presos independentistas en huelga de hambre.
Torra ha subrayado también la importancia de la cultura como herramienta de transformación social, tras lo que ha sentenciado que "cuanta más cultura, más democracia; y cuanta menos cultura, más populismo".
Durante el acto de clausura, que ha tenido lugar en el Ayuntamiento de Manresa, el jefe del Ejecutivo catalán ha asegurado querer "construir el edificio de la Republica con libertad, cultura y talento".
Y ha defendido que en la sociedad catalana hay tres grandes consensos: "que la monarquía ya no se considera como institución propia; que no se pueden aplicar políticas de represión a políticos demócratas en pleno siglo XXI, y que esto se debe que resolver con autodeterminación".
