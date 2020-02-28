barcelonaActualizado:
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha procesado al diputado de ERC en el Parlament y exsecretario general de Vicepresidencia y Economía de la Generalitat, Josep Maria Jové, quien el pasado miércoles formó parte de la delegación catalana en la que se constituyó en el Palacio de la Moncloa, la Mesa de negociación entre el Gobierno central y el catalán.
Los presuntos delitos por los que es procesado son desobediencia, prevaricación, malversación y revelación de secretos por su participación en la organización del 1-O en 2017. Por los mismos delitos también ha sido procesado el también diputado y al exsecretario de Hacienda, Lluís Salvadó.
Según ha informado este viernes el TSJC, la magistrada instructora fija las declaraciones indagatorias el martes 11 de marzo a partir de las 9.00 horas, les obliga a personarse mensualmente en el juzgado, la retirada de pasaporte y la prohibición de salir del país, e impone una fianza de responsabilidad civil de 2,8 millones para Jové y de 1,6 millones en el caso de Salvadó.
La magistrada Maria Eugènia Alegret, en su auto, considera que Jové y Salvadó "planearon que era necesario preparar las estructuras de Estado y una adecuada financiación para cuando Catalunya contase con la independencia", y que Jové participó en la organización y en obtener financiación, entre otros actos.
