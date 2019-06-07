Público
Procés Jové se niega a hacer una prueba caligráfica sobre la agenda Moleskine de la hoja de ruta del 'procés'

El exnúmero dos de Oriol Junqueras en la Consejería de Vicepresidencia y Economía no reconoce como suyo el manuscrito de la hoja de ruta del proceso soberanista.

El diputado de ERC y exsecretario de Vicepresidencia, Josep Maria Jové, sale del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña donde ha comparecido como investigado. /EFE

El diputado de ERC en el Parlamento catalán y exnúmero dos de Oriol Junqueras en la Consejería de Vicepresidencia y Economía, Josep María Jové, se ha negado este viernes a hacer una prueba caligráfica para descartar ser el autor de la agenda Moleskine con datos clave del proceso soberanista.

Según fuentes jurídicas, Jové no ha reconocido como suyos los manuscritos de la agenda Moleskine que esbozaban presuntamente la hoja de ruta del "procés", y ha cuestionado el registro de su despacho el 20 de septiembre de 2017 porque no estaba presente su abogado.

Jové ha declarado este viernes como investigado ante la magistrada del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) Maria Eugènia Alegret, por su papel en los preparativos del referéndum. En el interrogatorio, Jové se ha acogido a su derecho a contestar solo a las preguntas de su defensa.

El Govern, ERC, JxCat y CUP acuden a apoyar a Jové

Miembros de ERC, JxCat, la CUP, Demòcrates y la ANC han acudido este viernes ante las puertas del TSJC para apoyar al diputado de ERC antes de su declaración ante la justicia.

Del Govern ha destacado la presencia del vicepresidente y consejero de Economía, Pere Aragonès; la consejera de Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Alimentación, Teresa Jordà, y el consejero de Educación, Josep Bargalló.

A su llegada y entre pancartas de 'Por la libertad, la democracia y los derechos civiles', Jové ha recibido ánimos, aplausos y abrazos de todos, con los que ha compartido unos momentos antes de entrar al edificio del tribunal.

También estaban el presidente del Parlamento catalán, Roger Torrent; diputados como Anna Caula, Bernat Solé, Monserrat Fornells, Ruben Wagensberg y Marc Sanglas; el candidato de ERC a la Alcaldía de Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, y la eurodiputada Diana Riba.

De JxCat ha destacado la presencia de la exconsejera y actual diputada en el Congreso Laura Borràs; la exconsejera y número dos del partido en Barcelona, Elsa Artadi; el portavoz adjunto en el Parlamento, Eduard Pujol, y el diputado Francesc de Dalmases.

De la CUP ha acudido el diputado del Parlamento regional Carles Riera y los exdiputados Eulàlia Reguant y Joan Garriga 'Nana'; de Demòcrates, su portavoz y diputado Antoni Castellà, y de la ANC el vicepresidente, Josep Cruanyes.

