Estás leyendo: El PSOE denuncia la candidatura de Ayuso por incluir al exalcalde de Toledo, al que acusan de no estar empadronado en Madrid

Público
Público

El PSOE denuncia la candidatura de Ayuso por incluir al exalcalde de Toledo, al que acusan de no estar empadronado en Madrid

El PSOE confirmó el pasado viernes que impugnó la misma candidatura por incluir a Cantó y ser este "inelegible" por incumplir los plazos de empadronamiento en la Comunidad de Madrid.

31/03/2021. El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, acompañado por la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. EFE
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, acompañado por la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

El PSOE ha registrado este sábado una denuncia ante la Junta Electoral de Madrid a la candidatura del PP de Isabel Díaz Ayuso a las elecciones del 4 de mayo por incluir en la lista al exalcalde de Toledo Agustín Conde por no estar empadronado en la región madrileña.

Tal como ha adelantado elDiario.es y según ha confirmado fuentes socialista a Efe, esta denuncia se basa en el incumplimiento de los periodos de empadronamiento, al igual que ha sucedido con Toni Cantó.

El PSOE confirmó el pasado viernes que impugnó la misma candidatura por incluir a Cantó y ser este "inelegible" por incumplir los plazos de empadronamiento en la Comunidad de Madrid para poder formar parte de una lista electoral.

Según el escrito de impugnación, el empadronamiento en Madrid del exportavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes valencianas se habría producido este mismo mes.

Se repite la acción por la inclusión del exalcalde de Toledo Agustín Conde, que ocupa el número 23 de la lista que encabeza la actual presidenta regional y candidata a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

La Ley Orgánica del Régimen electoral General (Loreg) recoge en su artículo 39.1 que "para cada elección el Censo Electoral vigente será el cerrado el día primero del mes anterior al de la fecha de la convocatoria".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público