Un sondeo de Metroscopia pronostica que el PSOE ganaría las elecciones andaluzas del próximo 2 de diciembre, aunque perdería entre siete y diez escaños, por lo que no podría gobernar sin apoyos, mientras que se produciría un triple empate entre PP, Ciudadanos y Adelante Andalucía.
El sondeo, que este lunes publican los diarios del Grupo Joly, otorga al PSOE entre 37 y 40 escaños de los 109 diputados que componen el Parlamento andaluz frente a los 47 de los que dispone en la actualidad; 24 al PP (33 en los comicios de 2015); 22-24 a Ciudadanos, que obtuvo 9 diputados en las últimas elecciones; y 23-24 a Adelante Andalucía, formada por Podemos, que logró 15 representantes en 2015, e IU, con cinco diputados en esta legislatura.
En estimación de voto, el PSOE lograría el 30,9%, 4,5 menos que en los comicios de 2015; el PP lograría el 20,1% (26,8 en 2015); Adelante Andalucía el 20,9% (21,7 en las últimas elecciones); Ciudadanos subiría hasta el 21,2% (obtuvo un 9,3); Vox lograría un 3,1 por ciento; y un 3,8 por ciento votaría en blanco frente al 6,4% que los hizo en 2015.
En intención directa de voto, el 21,1% de los sondeados señala que votará al PSOE frente al 24 % de 2015, seguido de Ciudadanos con un 16,4% de anuncios de respaldo (6 % en 2015); PP, con una intención directa de voto del 13,2% (16,9); Adelante Andalucía , con un 13,8% (11,2); y Vox, con un 2,2% frente al 0,3% de los anteriores comicios.
Susana Díaz (PSOE) es la candidata más conocida (98%) y logra un 33 por ciento de aprobación entre los votantes, seguida de la líder de Adelante Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, conocida por el 68 por ciento de los encuestados, que le otorgan un 28% por aprobación. El 68% también dice conocer a Juanma Moreno (PP), al que otorgan un 20% de aprobación, y el 57% conoce al líder de Cs, Juan Marín, que obtiene un 21% de aprobación.
El barómetro se ha elaborado con 4.000 entrevistas realizadas en la Comunidad de Andalucía entre el 5 y el 14 de noviembre y calcula una participación del 64%, algo superior a la de 2015.
