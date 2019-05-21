Público
El PSOE pide imputar a Aguirre en el caso Lezo por la construcción de un campo de golf

Pide que llame a declarar como investigada a la expresidenta madrileña y a otros cuatro miembros del consejo de Gobierno.

Fotografía de archivo de la expresidenta madrileña Esperanza Aguirre. - EFE

El PSOE ha pedido al juez del caso Lezo que llame a declarar como investigada a la expresidenta madrileña Esperanza Aguirre y a otros cuatro miembros del consejo de Gobierno que votaron a favor de la construcción de un campo de golf en instalaciones del Canal de Isabel II, el 18 de enero de 2007.

En un escrito, la acusación que ejerce el PSOE en esta causa explica que aprovecha que la Fiscalía "ha reactivado" la pieza separada en la que se investiga la construcción de una cancha de prácticas de Golf para pedir nuevas diligencias de investigación que consideran indispensables para aclarar en qué términos se llegó a ese acuerdo.

La principal, llamar a declarar como imputados a Aguirre y a otros cuatro miembros de ese consejo de Gobierno que votaron a favor de dicho acuerdo: Salvador Victoria -ya imputado en Púnica-, Mariano Zabía, María Jesús Villamedina y Domingo Menéndez, y a aquellos que se puedan identificar a través del acta de la reunión.

