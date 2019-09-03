Los equipos negociadores del PSOE y Unidas Podemos se reunirán este jueves, día 5, por la tarde en el Congreso de los Diputados para intentar acercar posiciones y buscar un acuerdo que permita superar el bloqueo político y evitar elecciones.
Fuentes del Gobierno han precisado que el encuentro, que ya había sido anunciado esta mañana por el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, tendrá lugar a las 16.30 horas en la Cámara Baja.
En el mismo participarán, según las fuentes, la portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra: la vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo; y la ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús Montero.
Y por parte de Podemos, han dicho, en la cita está previsto que participe el secretario de Acción de Gobierno, Pablo Echenique.
Sánchez ya había avanzado, en el acto público en el que presentó sus propuestas para un Gobierno progresista, que equipos de las dos formaciones retomarían los contactos este jueves.
Y según ha precisado, la disposición de los socialista para lograr un acuerdo es "sincera y total".
