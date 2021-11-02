PSOE y Unidas Podemos alcanzan un acuerdo para derogar la reforma laboral del 2012

madridActualizado:
PSOE y Unidas Podemos han llegado a un principio de acuerdo para tener una posición común en la derogación de la reforma laboral. Según se ha informado desde la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación, el pacto incluye un compromiso con la derogación de la reforma laboral del año 2012 en los términos establecidos tanto en el acuerdo de coalición de coalición que firmaron Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias como en el plan remitido por el Ministerio de Trabajo a la Unión Europea.
Ambos documentos (el acuerdo PSOE-Unidas Podemos y el componente 23 enviado a Bruselas) incluyen reformas como la simplificación de contratos, la revisión de la prevalencia de los convenios, la ultraactividad, el reequilibrio de las fuerzas en la negociación entre trabajadores y empresas, y la subcontratación (los puntos fundamentales que quería abordar la vicepresidenta segunda, Yolanda Díaz).
((Habrá ampliación))
