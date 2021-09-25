Puigdemont, ya en libertad, se reúne con Aragonès y con las autoridades de Cerdeña

alguer (italia)Actualizado:
Tras su detención y posterior puesta en libertad en Cerdeña, el president de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, se ha reunido este sábado en Alguer con Christian Solinas y Mario Ponici, presidente de Cerdeña y alcalde de Alguer.
Posteriormente, Puigdemont se ha reunido con el presidente del Gobierno catalán, Pere Aragonès, y con el vicepresidente, Jordi Puigneró, quienes llegaron con retraso a la isla.
Aragonès ha asegurado que "la represión del Estado español continúa". A juicio del president del Govern, "la única solución es la amnistía". Está previsto que Puigdemont ofrezca una rueda de prensa.
Puigdemont fue detenido el jueves en Alguer por una orden del Tribunal Supremo español, aunque el viernes la Justicia italiana le permitió salir de la cárcel sin medidas cautelares y con libertad de movimiento.
Este sábado ha participado en un encuentro internacional organizado por la asociación Adifolk, al que tenía previsto asistir y que fue la causa por la que se había trasladado a la isla desde Bruselas.
Puigdemont permaneció algo menos de un día en la cárcel de Bancali en la ciudad de Sassari, hasta que pudo salir el viernes después de las 17.00 horas, cuando el Tribunal de Apelación de Sassari decidió que no le iba a imponer medidas cautelares de ningún tipo ni restricciones de movimiento.
La vista del viernes, en la que Puigdemont participó de forma telemática, sirvió para decidir si convalidar la detención y la aplicación o no de medidas cautelares, pero la Corte tiene todavía que determinar si existen razones para su entrega a España.
Para esta decisión, se ha fijado una primera audiencia el 4 de octubre en el Tribunal de Sassari. Su abogado en Italia, Agostinangelo Marras, afirmó el viernes que Puigdemont tiene intención de asistir, pero fuentes cercanas explicaron que puede participar por videoconferencia y si no estuviera físicamente presente en territorio italiano, el tribunal establecerá "no lugar a proceder" y terminará el procedimiento judicial.
