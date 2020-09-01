madrid
Los expresidentes del Gobierno Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y Mariano Rajoy han remitido a la jueza de la querella argentina María Servini cartas de apoyo al exministro Rodolfo Martín Villa.
También han enviado misivas el exsecretario general de CCOO Antonio Gutiérrez, los exsecretarios de UGT Cándido Méndez y Nicolás Redondo o los exsecretarios generales de CCOO Antonio Gutiérrez y José María Fidalgo, según recoge eldiario.es.
El exministro está citado a declarar este jueves por vía telemática desde la Embajada de Argentina acusado por crímenes de lesa humanidad durante el franquismo.
El periódico, que ha tenido acceso a alguna de las cartas, recoge que Zapatero alaba el papel de Martín Villa en la transición: "No tengo duda de que esta y no otra es precisamente la huella que él deja en la historia reciente de España".
Por su parte, Felipe González afirma que "se deberían depurar responsabilidades de los que, a mi juicio, de mala fe lo instaron [este proceso] y sin sentido". Además, defiende que "el comportamiento de Martín Villa al frente del Ministerio de Gobernación -el más complicado del momento- fue impecable y fuertemente comprometido con el respeto al Estado de Derecho".
