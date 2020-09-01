Estás leyendo: Los expresidentes González, Aznar, Zapatero y Rajoy escriben a la jueza Servini cartas de apoyo a Martín Villa

Público
Público

Querella argentina Los expresidentes González, Aznar, Zapatero y Rajoy escriben a la jueza Servini cartas de apoyo a Martín Villa

Está citado a declarar este jueves por vía telemática desde la Embajada de Argentina por crímenes de lesa humanidad durante el franquismo. Felipe González defiende que el comportamiento de Martín Villa "fue impecable".

Rodolfo Martín Villa, en su toma de posesión como académico de Ciencias Morales y Políticas. EFE
Rodolfo Martín Villa, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

madrid

público

Los expresidentes del Gobierno Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y Mariano Rajoy han remitido a la jueza de la querella argentina María Servini cartas de apoyo al exministro Rodolfo Martín Villa.

También han enviado misivas el exsecretario general de CCOO Antonio Gutiérrez, los exsecretarios de UGT Cándido Méndez y Nicolás Redondo o los exsecretarios generales de CCOO Antonio Gutiérrez y José María Fidalgo, según recoge eldiario.es.

El exministro está citado a declarar este jueves por vía telemática desde la Embajada de Argentina acusado por crímenes de lesa humanidad durante el franquismo.

El periódico, que ha tenido acceso a alguna de las cartas, recoge que Zapatero alaba el papel de Martín Villa en la transición: "No tengo duda de que esta y no otra es precisamente la huella que él deja en la historia reciente de España".

Por su parte, Felipe González afirma que "se deberían depurar responsabilidades de los que, a mi juicio, de mala fe lo instaron [este proceso] y sin sentido". Además, defiende que "el comportamiento de Martín Villa al frente del Ministerio de Gobernación -el más complicado del momento- fue impecable y fuertemente comprometido con el respeto al Estado de Derecho". 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público