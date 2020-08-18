Estás leyendo: Esperanza Aguirre lamenta la destitución de Álvarez de Toledo: "La mejor portavoz de los valores del PP"

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre, se ha mostrado "profundamente entristecida" por la destitución de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo como portavoz en el Congreso de los Diputados.

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre en una imagen de archivo.

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre, se ha mostrado "profundamente entristecida" por la destitución de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo como portavoz en el Congreso de los Diputados porque considera que ha sido la "mejor portavoz del grupo que ha tenido los principios y valores del PP en el Congreso".

Así se ha pronunciado la exdirigente 'popular' en un mensaje en su perfil oficial de Twitter, después de que el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, decidiera destituir a Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo de la portavocía del grupo parlamentario en el Congreso de los Diputados.

"Cayetana ha sido la mejor portavoz del grupo que han tenido nuestros principios y valores en el Congreso. Me entristece profundamente que haya dejado de serlo.", ha señalado la histórica dirigente 'popular' en un escueto mensaje de Twitter.

El PP comunicó este lunes la destitución de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo al frente de la portavocía del Grupo Popular en el Congreso y que sería relevada por Cuca Gamarra, hasta ahora vicesecretaria de Política Social del partido.

El presidente del partido, Pablo Casado, ha convocado este jueves a la Junta Directiva Nacional, máximo órgano entre congresos, para explicar en una reunión telemática el relevo de la portavoz y los cambios que conlleva en el equipo directivo.

