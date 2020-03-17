Estás leyendo: Rectificación de Baltasar Garzón

Rectificación de Baltasar Garzón

Referida a la información publicada el 20 de febrero 2019, bajo el título de "Baltasar Garzón_ hice un informe para la Banca Privada de Andorra en 2012"

El exjuez Baltasar Garzón, el exfiscal de la Audiencia Nacional Javier Zaragoza, y el juez Javier Gómez Bermúdez, en un conferencia sobre blanqueo de dinero en Andorrra, acompañados del abogado Jose María Fuster-Fabra, en una fotografía de octubre de 2009
A solicitud del señor Baltasar Garzón rectificamos la información publicada el 20 de febrero de 2019: 

"El Sr. Baltasar Garzón no lleva en España la acusación de PDVSA contra determinadas personas sino que son otros abogados quienes llevan dicha acusación".

