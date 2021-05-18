madridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, ha asegurado este martes que el Ejecutivo no sólo va a modernizar el mercado laboral, sino que "derogará" la reforma laboral del PP.
La frase "Compañeras, compañeros, vamos a derogar la reforma laboral" ha levantado una ovación en el lugar donde la ha pronunciado: el 43º Congreso Confederal de UGT.
Díaz, que ha intervenido en la apertura de este Congreso, que se celebra desde hoy y hasta el jueves en Valencia, ha conseguido poner en pie al auditorio y ha sido interrumpida en una decena de ocasiones por los aplausos de los asistentes.
La vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno, que ha utilizado la palabra "derogar" con todas las letras, ha subrayado que no suprimirá la reforma del PP "por partidismo", sino porque fue "ineficaz", no sirvió para crear empleo y provocó un "desastre" en el mercado laboral.
Y para ello, ha dicho, necesitará que el sindicalismo esté "más vivo que nunca" y trabaje para que no se abarate el despido y para combatir la precariedad y los recortes.
🔴#43CongresoUGT @Yolanda_Diaz_— UGT (@UGT_Comunica) May 18, 2021
"Os digo compañeras y compañeros que vamos a derogar la reforma laboral del PP" #REDvolucion pic.twitter.com/rVRZAVMILq
Díaz ha resaltado el valor democrático de los sindicatos, su capacidad de propuesta, de iniciativa, y también de movilización. "Los sindicatos sois un mandato constitucional", ha recordado.
Pero la ministra también ha puesto "deberes" a los sindicatos porque, según ha dicho, "el sindicalismo necesita reinventarse, repensarse". "El modelo productivo actual no es el que os vio nacer (...). Hay muchos sitios donde el sindicato no está y tiene que estar", ha enfatizado.
