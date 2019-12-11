Público
Libertad de expresión Registrada en el Congreso una proposición de ley para proteger a los alertadores que destapen malas prácticas y fraudes

La plataforma Xnet registra en la Cámara la primera transposición de Ley de Alertadores de la Unión Europea.

Vista del Hemiciclo del Congreso de los Diputados, en la sesión de constitución de la XIII Legislatura. EFE

La proposición de ley para proteger a las personas que denuncien ilegalidades y fraudes "de interés general" se ha registrado en la tarde de este miércoles en el Congreso. El texto, que ha sido redactado por Xnet en coordinación con la red WIN (Whistleblowing International Network), ha contado con el apoyo de 16 diputados de Compromís, ERC, Más País y BNG.

Este registro se produce tan solo diez días de la entrada en vigor de la Directiva europea que protege a los alertadores, también llamados filtradores o whistleblowers, que fue aprobada en con un amplio consenso de todos los grupos en el Parlamento Europeo (PE) el pasado mes de abril con 591 votos a favor, 29 en contra y 33 abstenciones.

"Llevamos trabajando desde 2015", explica a Público Simona Levi, fundadora de Xnet, que incide en la importancia de "proteger a la gente que destapa, o trae, información para evitar abusos sistemáticos". De ser aprobada, España sería el primer país de la Unión Europea en trasponer la Directiva Europea de Protección de Alertadores.

Levi pone como ejemplo el caso LuxLeaks en Luxemburgo, en el que dos exempleados de la compañía PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) destaparon las ventajas fiscales concedidas por el Gran Ducado a 340 multinacionales.

Los filtradores fueron condenados por desvelar 30.000 páginas de documentos, pero el Tribunal Supremo finalmente anuló la condena contra uno de los whistleblowers. El periodista francés Edouard Perrin, al que trasladaron esta información, fue absuelto del caso.

