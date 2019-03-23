Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Podemos reúne a sus candidatos antes del acto de Iglesias

El secretario de Organización, Pablo Echenique, y la de Participación, Noelia Vera, se han reunido esta mañana con los candidatos, entre los que estaban Juanma del Olmo, Ione Belarra, Gloria Elizo, o la senadora Pilar Lima.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pablo Echenique y Noelia Vera durante la Ejecutiva de Podemos / EFE

Pablo Echenique y Noelia Vera durante la Ejecutiva de Podemos / EFE

Podemos ha reunido este sábado en el Círculo de Bellas Artes de Madrid a buena parte de sus candidatos a las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y generales, horas antes de que el secretario general, Pablo Iglesias, vuelva a la primera línea arropado por Alberto Garzón, Yolanda Díaz y Jaume Asens, entre otros.

El secretario de Organización, Pablo Echenique, y la de Participación, Noelia Vera, se han reunido esta mañana con los candidatos, entre los que estaban Juanma del Olmo, Ione Belarra, Gloria Elizo, o la senadora Pilar Lima.

Esta tarde, Pablo Iglesias estará acompañado del líder de IU y candidato por Málaga, Alberto Garzón, y los cabezas de lista de la confluencia catalana (En Comú Podem), Jaume Asens, y gallega (En Común, Unidas Podemos), Yolanda Díaz, además de representantes de la sociedad civil.

Podemos aspira a relanzarse este sábado con la vuelta a la arena política de su líder en la plaza del museo del Reina Sofía -la sede Juan Goytisolo- en un escenario emblemático que el partido aspira a abarrotar como ha sucedido desde que en 2014 cerró allí su campaña para las europeas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad