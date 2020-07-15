Estás leyendo: PSOE, PP y Cs acuerdan convocar la comisión antitransfuguismo, que no se reúne desde 2010

Reunión en el Congreso PSOE, PP y Cs acuerdan convocar la comisión antitransfuguismo, que no se reúne desde 2010

Los socialistas trasladan al PP su "enérgica protesta" por la ruptura del Pacto en Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Cs expulsa a Evelyn Alonso tras apoyar la moción de censura en Santa Cruz
La portavoz de la Ejecutiva de Ciudadanos, Melisa Rodríguez, anunció la decisión de expulsar del partido a Evelyn Alonso, la concejala en el Ayuntamiento de Santa Cruz de Tenerife que se ha sumado a Coalición Canaria y al Partido Popular para presentar una moción de censura contra la alcaldesa de la ciudad, la socialista Patricia Hernández. EFE

A iniciativa de Ciudadanos, en la tarde de este miércoles se reunieron en el Congreso representantes del partido naranja, del PSOE y del Partido Popular, donde acordaron solicitar la convocatoria urgente de la Comisión de Seguimiento del Pacto Antritransfuguismo, que no se celebra desde 2010.

La idea es actualizar la composición de la Comisión con todas las fuerzas políticas representadas ahora en el Congreso, ya que en la última reunión no tenía ni representación Ciudadanos por no estar en la Cámara Baja. Y, además, hacer una revisión completa de dicho Pacto.

En la reunión se constató que el Pacto Antitransfuguismo firmado en 1998 y actualizado en dos ocasiones ha dado pasos positivos, pero que se consideran insuficientes. Por ello, las tres formaciones acordaron actualizar el acuerdo en los ámbitos económico y legislativo, tratando de endurecer las condiciones para los tránsfugas.

Las tres formaciones se comprometieron a estudiar la ampliación del Pacto más allá del ámbito local

Asimismo, las tres formaciones se comprometieron a estudiar la posibilidad de ampliar el acuerdo más allá del ámbito local, extendiéndolo también al ámbito autonómico y estatal.

En la reunión, Ciudadanos ha presentado un documento con sus propuestas para luchar contra el transfuguismo, que el PSOE va a estudiar y, además, quiere trasladar al Gobierno para una futura aprobación.

En el encuentro, el PSOE aprovechó para trasladar al PP su "enérgica protesta" por la ruptura del Pacto anti transfuguismo por parte del partido conservador en Santa Cruz de Tenerife, dado que gracias al apoyo de un tránsfuga de Ciudadanos y el apoyo del PP, Coalición Canaria ha conseguido la Alcaldía, sustituyendo a la alcaldesa socialista que salió elegida tras las últimas elecciones municipales.

Se quiere la reunión del Pacto Antitransfuguismo se convoque lo antes posible, porque hay mucho interés en Ciudadanos de que se dé un impulso para luchar contra esta práctica política y se legisle en el menor tiempo posible para impedirla.

