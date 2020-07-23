Estás leyendo: Una reunión de siete horas sin acuerdo evidencia la discordia en Adelante Andalucía

Una reunión de siete horas sin acuerdo evidencia la discordia en Adelante Andalucía

Las cinco fuerzas presentes en la confluencia se emplazan a otro encuentro en fechas próximas

Teresa Rodríguez, Toni Valero y otros líderes de la izquierda andaluza, en la manifestación del 28-F. Europa Press
sevilla

raúl bocanegra

Siete horas de reunión –arrancó en torno a las 11 de la mañana– en que discutieron fundamentalmente sobre a quién pertenece Adelante Andalucía y en qué debe convertirse acabaron sin acuerdo. Las cinco fuerzas –Podemos, IU, Anticapitalistas, Primavera Andaluza e Izquierda Andalucista– que conforman la coalición con la que acudieron a los comicios de 2018 se emplazaron a otra reunión en fechas próximas para proseguir las conversaciones. Este diálogo podría derivar o bien en una ruptura o bien en un acuerdo que no dividiese el voto de la izquierda en Andalucía.

Esto fue todo lo que dijeron fuentes de los partidos hoy coaligados en Adelante Andalucía: la reunión era para "testar el estado de la coalición" y, tras ella, se "conminaron a seguir hablando dentro de dos semanas"  después de discutir en el seno de sus respectivas organizaciones qué hacer.

Desencuentros y discordia

Los desencuentros y discordias de fondo siguen ahí y no tienen fácil solución, si cada una de las fuerzas lleva hasta el final la lógica en la que transita. Estos son tres fundamentalmente: por un lado, la propiedad de la marca; por otro, las relaciones con el PSOE de Andalucía, hoy dirigido por Susana Díaz, y, por último, si Adelante se convierte o no en una formación al estilo de En Comú Podem, confederada con las confluencias estatales.

El encuentro vino precedido por varios episodios dialécticos, en los que los partidos que integran la coalición habían puesto sobre la mesa, a través de los medios, sus desencuentros.

A la reunión, celebrada sin convocatoria a medios de comunicación en el centro de Sevilla, acudieron Teresa Rodríguez, la candidata y presidenta del grupo parlamentario; Toni Valero, coordinador de IU, Pilar Távora y Pilar Rodríguez, líderes de las formaciones andalucistas, además de Isabel Franco y Libertad Benítez, en representación de la nueva dirección de Podemos, que coordina Martina Velarde diputada en el Congreso.

