rey Juan Carlos El rey Juan Carlos se retirará este domingo en una plaza de toros

El monarca emérito presidirá una corrida de toros en Aranjuez el 2 de junio, fecha fijada para retirarse de la vida pública.

Don Juan Carlos durante una corrida de toros.- EFE

El rey Juan Carlos presidirá la corrida de toros en la localidad madrileña de Aranjuez el próximo domingo, 2 de junio, después del anuncio de que, a partir de esta fecha, se retirará de la vida pública y dejará de desarrollar actividades institucionales.

La presencia de don Juan Carlos en la tradicional corrida de San Fernando -patrón de Aranjuez- tiene carácter privado, puesto que no está incluida en la agenda de la Familia Real, si bien coincide con el día en que pondrá fin a su actividad oficial, en el quinto aniversario del anuncio de su abdicación en su hijo Felipe.

El rey Juan Carlos se situará en el palco real de la plaza y es probable que lo acompañen la infanta Elena y sus dos hijos, Felipe Juan Froilán y Victoria Federica, aunque aún no está confirmada su asistencia, informan los organizadores de la corrida en un comunicado. El rey emérito es gran aficionado a los toros y no en vano en estos cinco años desde su abdicación ha sido una de sus actividades preferidas, junto a partidos de fútbol, misas e inauguraciones varias.

La corrida, cuyo cartel lo componen Morante de la Puebla, El Juli y José María Manzanares, servirá de homenaje a doña María de las Mercedes, la madre de Juan Carlos. La de San Fernando es una de las citas tradicionales del calendario taurino y coincide con la inauguración de los trabajos de reforma de la bicentenaria plaza.

