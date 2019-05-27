Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Rey Juan Carlos El rey Juan Carlos anuncia su retirada de los actos institucionales desde el 2 de junio

El monarca completará su retirada de la vida pública al cumplirse cinco años de la abdicación, según un comunicado de la Zarzuela. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
24/05/2019.- El rey emérito Juan Carlos (i) asiste junto al diestro Enrique Ponce (d) al undécimo festejo de la Feria de San Isidro, esta tarde en la Monumental de Las Ventas, en Madrid. EFE/Ballesteros

El rey Juan Carlos anuncia su retirada de la vida pública desde el 2 de junio

El rey Juan Carlos ha anunciado su voluntad y deseo de dejar de desarrollar actividades institucionales y completar su retirada de la vida pública a partir del 2 de junio al cumplirse cinco años de la abdicación, según un comunicado de La Zarzuela.

El rey emérito ha comunicado a su hijo, Felipe VI, esta decisión mediante una carta en la que recuerda que se cumplen cinco años de esa abdicación y subraya que cree llegado el momento de "pasar una nueva página en mi vida".

"Desde el año pasado, cuando celebré mi 80 cumpleaños, he venido madurando esta idea, que se reafirmó con motivo de la inolvidable conmemoración del 40 Aniversario de nuestra Constitución en las Cortes Generales", añade en la carta, en la que asegura que se trata de una "firme y meditada convicción".

[Habrá ampliación]

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad