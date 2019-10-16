El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha comparecido este miércoles tras reunirse con el presidente del Ejecutivo en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, al que ha pedido que destine más agentes de la Policia Nacional y de la Guardia Civil en aras de la "seguridad" en Catalunya ante lo que ha calificado de "emergencia nacional". "La gente está pasando miedo y no se puede permitir que la gente pase miedo", ha dicho el dirigente 'naranja'.
Rivera considera "insuficiente" la ley de Seguridad Nacional -que ha pedido este jueves el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, para que el Gobierno estatal tome el control de la policía catalana, los Mossos de Escuadra-" porque, de esa manera, "sigue Torra al frente". "Si tenemos un presidente autonómico que es un pirómano en vez de un bombero, hay que quitarlo". Dice Rivera que hay que aprovechar que la Constitución española tiene un artículo como el 155 para utilizarlo. "Lo utilizamos ya con Puigdemont y lo quitamos de frente de la Generalitat", ha aseverado.
El presidente de Cs también le ha pedido a Sánchez que aplique un "155 de verdad", aunque quiere esta vez se haga de manera "planificada, con un calendario y viendo en qué competencias actuaremos conjuntamente" -en referencia a PP y PSOE-. Rivera ha propuesto que se aplique de manera indefinida hasta "el día en que se restablezca el orden público". "Hay que aprender del pasado", ha dicho el líder del Cs, que ha criticado que PP y PSOE lo aplicaran "tarde y mal".
El dirigente 'naranja' se ha comprometido a "estar al lado del Gobierno" y ser "leal", porque "un patriota tiene que estarlo, le guste el Gobierno o no" y ha incidido en dar soluciones conjuntas, de la mano del PSOE y el PP. "Creo que es bueno que nos vean juntos, así que sigo pensando que la unidad es el único camino, una unidad que se mueve".
Además, ha recordado la convocatoria de este domingo en Barcelona. Una marcha organizada por Ciudadanos bajo el lema ¡Basta ya, justicia y convivencia! dirigida a "los que no queremos ver cómo arden nuestras ciudades, a los que no queremos que aplaudan a los violentos, sino aplaudir a los demócratas".
