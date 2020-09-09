El parón estival no ha aliviado en forma alguna la tensión que afronta el Congreso de los Diputados en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo. El jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, ha afrontado este miércoles los habituales ataques y acusaciones de la derecha, y ha respondido al PP que los socios del PSOE en la coalición -Unidas Podemos-, a diferencia de los conservadores, pueden plantear cuestiones que están fuera de la Constitución, pero no se la saltan. "Unidas Podemos cumple la Constitución, ustedes no", espetaba Sánchez.

Sánchez, a Abascal: "Ha equiparado gobiernos democráticos a la dictadura franquista"

A su vez, al líder del partido ultraderechista Vox, Santiago Abascal, le afeaba que hubiera "equiparado gobiernos democráticos a la dictadura franquista", al afirmar que el Ejecutivo de coalición era "el peor gobierno de nuestro país en 80 años", esto es, contando con el régimen de Francisco Franco. "Ha venido a decir que usted echa de menos" algunas forma de gobierno, decía Sánchez, recordándole que la nueva ley de Memoria Histórica, que llegará el próximo martes al Consejo de Ministros, también ilegalizará fundaciones como el ente que ensalza la figura de Franco.

Así, acusaba a Vox de no hacer política, y de dedicarse a "polarizar, sembrar el odio en la sociedad", y tener en el centro de su agenda la "crispación, la exclusión y el odio", así como su voluntad de "deslegitimar" al Gobierno. Hasta ha ironizado con las "vacaciones" de "42 días" que, a su entender, se ha tomado Abascal, que en junio anunció una moción de censura para septiembre y que, a día de hoy, aún no tiene fecha.

Por otro lado, con el partido de Pablo Casado Sánchez ha venido a ahondar en la línea adoptada este martes, durante el pleno del Senado, cuando vino a volar los puentes con la formación conservadora.

(Habrá ampliación)