Sánchez acusa a Casado de buscar "cualquier excusa" para no tener que pactar con el Gobierno

Pablo Casado ha acusado de hacer a las regiones gobernadas por el PP "responsable" de los "errores" del Ejecutivo central. El presidente del Gobierno ha admitido que su administración "claro que ha cometido errores, pero también algunos aciertos".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en la sesión de control al ejecutivo celebrada este miércoles en el Congreso. EFE/J.J. Guillén
madrid

Actualizado:

marta monforte

Tras el debate sobre los últimos Consejos Europeos y la prórroga del estado de alarma, ha llegado el turno de la sesión de control al Ejecutivo, la segunda desde que comenzó el confinamiento. El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha vuelto a cuestionar las cifras oficiales de los fallecidos por Covid-19 y le ha preguntado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por qué los esconde. 

Tras un intercambio de críticas, en las que Casado ha acusado al socialista de "tener manía" a la Comunidad de Madrid y de hacer "responsable" de los "errores" del Ejecutivo central a las regiones gobernadas por el PP, el líder del PP ha cuestionado el apoyo de su grupo si el Gobierno les sigue "engañando". Sánchez ha señalado que el conservador "busca cualquier excusa para no tener que acordar con el Gobierno de España".

El líder popular ha insistido en que la idea de establecer una comisión para la reconstrucción -y uno una Mesa extraparlamentaria- fue idea suya, y le ha preguntado por qué "no se quiso constituir la comisión" en la Junta de Portavoces del pasado martes. "¿Cuando podrá arrancar?", le ha planteado. "Si no nos dicen la verdad y nos sigue engañando, difícilmente podremos apoyarle", ha zanjado.

El presidente del Gobierno ha admitido que su administración "claro que ha cometido errores, pero también algunos aciertos". ¿Usted no ha cometido ningún error? ¿Y su partido? ¿La desinversión de la Sanidad Pública nada tiene que ver con el PP gobierne desde hace décadas en Madrid?", le ha contestado Sánchez. Aun así, le ha recalcado que el Gobierno "tiende la mano" a los populares.

