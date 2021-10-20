Sánchez, a Casado en el décimo aniversario del fin de la violencia de ETA: "No entiendo cómo la derecha no lo celebra"

No hay tregua en el Hemiciclo. Tampoco en el día en el que se cumplen diez años desde que ETA anunciara el cese de la violencia, que fue el preludio del fin de la banda terrorista. Y tampoco cuando la izquierda abertzale dio el pasado lunes un importante paso al reconocer explícitamente el dolor causado a las víctimas de la violencia ejercida por ETA, un gesto que el PP sigue sin celebrar al mismo tiempo que mantiene viva la existencia de la banda siempre que puede.

En la sesión de control al Gobierno, el líder de los conservadores, Pablo Casado, ha acusado al presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, de "querer sacar de la cárcel a 200 terroristas" a cambio de recibir el apoyo de EH Bildu a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, después de que el coordinador de la izquierda soberanistas vasca relacionara la aprobación de las cuentas públicas con la situación de los presos de ETA. "Si para sacar a los 200 presos hay que votar los presupuestos, pues votamos", señaló Otegi.

Casado ha negado, además, las negociaciones lideradas por el Gobierno socialista de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero para acabar con ETA al sostener que a la banda "la derrotaron las fuerzas de seguridad".

El presidente del Gobierno ha asegurado que respondía a su pregunta con un "no rotundo" y ha dicho que le llenaba "de dolor" que el PP plantee esa posibilidad porque sabe que en Estado de Derecho se rige por el "imperio de la ley".

Asimismo, Sánchez ha dejado claro que el PSOE no ha utilizado "nunca" el terrorismo cuando existía ETA, algo que tampoco harán "ahora que no existe". "Celebramos el décimo aniversario de la derrota de ETA", ha añadido en sede parlamentaria para después lamentar: "No entiendo cómo la derecha no celebra esto".