El presidente del Gobierno y el jefe del Estado han participado en el acto de reapertura de la frontera con Portugal junto a sus homólogos lusos, entre Badajoz y Elvas. Sánchez y Antonio Costa han exhibido su buena sintonía y han cerrado filas ante los países más reacios a las ayudas europeas por el coronavirus.

01/07/2020.- El rey Felipe VI (i) y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d) a su llegada al acto oficial de la reapertura, tras tres meses y medio cerradas por el coronavirus, de la fronteras entre España y Portugal este miércoles en Badajoz. EFE/Ballesteros

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha celebrado este miércoles la "voluntad" de "todas las formaciones políticas" por llegar a un acuerdo en el marco de la comisión de reconstrucción del Congreso de los Diputados, tras la crisis generada por el coronavirus. Durante la mañana se conoció que las negociaciones del Ejecutivo con Ciudadanos se habían saldado con un acuerdo, mientras continuaban las conversaciones con el PP y otras fuerzas.

En esta línea, Sánchez ha situado estos pactos como una suerte de punto de partida en el camino para amarrar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021, volviendo a reclamar a los partidos "unidad" y una "actitud constructiva y abierta" para "relanzar" la economía. 

El presidente del Gobierno ha comparecido este miércoles en Elvas junto al primer ministro portugués, Antonio Costa, como colofón al acto institucional y simbólico de reapertura de la frontera hispano lusa, clausurada durante los últimos tres meses debido a la pandemia del coronavirus. El rey, Felipe VI, y su homólogo portugués, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, han participado en la visita protocolaria a Badajoz y Elvas, pero no han comparecido ante los medios.

