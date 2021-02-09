Estás leyendo: Sánchez comparecerá el 24 de febrero en el Congreso para informar sobre el estado de alarma

Sánchez comparecerá el 24 de febrero en el Congreso para informar sobre el estado de alarma

Sánchez cumplirá el compromiso contraído el pasado 29 de octubre, cuando la Cámara Baja aprobó la prórroga del estado de alarma hasta el 9 de mayo, de rendir cuentas sobre este estado excepcional cada dos meses en sede parlamentaria.

03/02/2021.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), interviene en la sesión de control al Gobierno, este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados. La primera sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso desde el mes de diciembre está marcada este
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), interviene en la sesión de control al Gobierno del pasado miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados. Chema Moya / EFE

MADRID

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparecerá el próximo 24 de febrero en el Congreso de los Diputados para informar sobre el estado de alarma. Así lo ha acordado la Junta de Portavoces este martes, tal como ha informado el secretario general del PSOE en la Cámara Baja, Rafael Simancas.

Sánchez cumplirá el compromiso contraído el pasado 29 de octubre, cuando la Cámara Baja aprobó la prórroga del estado de alarma hasta el 9 de mayo –aunque el 9 de marzo habrá una revisión–. En esta línea, el PSOE acordó con ERC a cambio de su apoyo al real decreto la comparecencia de Pedro Sánchez cada dos meses en sede parlamentaria

El presidente del Gobierno ya acudió al Congreso el pasado mes de diciembre, dos meses después de aprobar el decreto, para informar sobre la gestión del Ejecutivo en relación con el estado de alarma y para dar cuenta de los Consejos Europeos que dieron luz verde al desbloqueo de los fondos europeos

Además de someterse al control parlamentario por el mecanismo extraordinario del estado de alarma, se espera que en el Pleno del 24 de febrero el presidente del Ejecutivo informe también de los planes de vacunación y de los 140.000 millones de euros procedentes de Europa para hacer frente a la crisis del coronavirus. 

