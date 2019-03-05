Sánchez insta a PP y Ciudadanos a que digan si apoyarán el permiso de paternidad

“Empezamos a gobernar en el minuto uno, y vamos a gobernar hasta el último minuto”. Así de claro lo dejó este martes el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en un mitin celebrado en Ávila, en el que defendió en todo momento su derecho a legislar por decreto ley.

Sánchez explicó que no piensa renunciar a este potestad y recordó que, en parte, se ve obligado por “la obstaculación y el bloqueo” de PP y Ciudadanos en la Mesa del Congreso, impidiendo la tramitación ordinaria de los proyectos de ley.

El líder socialista indicó, no obstante, que detrás de este bloqueo se esconde el deseo de PP y Ciudadanos de no querer aprobar proyectos sociales, e instó a ambos partidos a decir si van apoyar el permiso de paternidad aprobado el pasado viernes por el Consejo de Ministros. “¿Están o no de acuerdo?”, preguntó.

Para Sánchez, la cuestión no es si el PSOE aprueba estos proyectos por decreto ley o no, si no por qué el PP y Ciudadanos se han empeñado en bloquearlos durante todo este tiempo.

En este sentido, Sánchez recordó que ni PP ni Ciudadanos aprobaron la revalorización de las pensiones con respecto al IPC, y recordó su oposición a todos los proyectos sociales sobre los que su Gobierno levantó el veto y no pudieron ser tramitados.

Sánchez también animó a la movilización el próximo 8 de marzo, día de la Mujer, y volvió a asegurar que el PSOE es “feminista sin ningún adjetivo más”, y explicó que un partido que defiende la igualdad, “porque sin la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres no hay democracia. No podemos ser otra cosa”, afirmó.



También hizo hincapié en la necesidad de un pacto de Estado por la Educación para reforzar la educación pública, e indicó que esta materia será una prioridad de su Gobierno, marcándose como objetivo bajar la tasa de fracaso escolar del 18% al 10% en una legislatura.