Sánchez se niega a dar pistas sobre el paradero de Juan Carlos I y sugiere que lo haga "el propio afectado"

bilbao
Pedro Sánchez ha vuelto a dejar claro que, si de él depende, nada se sabrá en torno al destino de Juan Carlos I. Este miércoles, tras reunirse con el rey Felipe VI en el Palacio de Marivent, el presidente del Gobierno se ha limitado a indicar que el Poder Ejecutivo y la Casa Real son "instituciones distintas", razón por la cual no dará información sobre la huida del emérito.
La comparecencia de Sánchez había despertado una amplia expectación mediática, ya que tendría lugar en el marco de su primer encuentro con el rey desde que se conoció la salida de España del exjefe de Estado, cuyo destino actual sigue siendo un auténtico misterio.
Con algo de retraso sobre lo previsto, el presidente se situó ante los micrófonos y habló, en primer lugar, sobre el momento "extraordinariamente complejo" que atraviesa el país a raíz de la emergencia sanitaria derivada de la COVID-19.
"Cuanto más adversa es la situación, más importante es el normal funcionamiento de las instituciones públicas", afirmó, al tiempo que reiteró su llamamiento a "garantizar la necesaria estabilidad institucional para abordar desafíos".
Al ser preguntado por los medios sobre el paradero de Juan Carlos I, Sánchez volvió a responder lo mismo que hace unos días: "Las conversaciones que tengo con el jefe del Estado permanecen en la confidencialidad".
En esa línea, dijo que "aquellas cuestiones que tengan que comunicarse" sobre la huida del emérito deben ser transmitidas por "la Casa Real o el propio afectado", en alusión a Juan Carlos I, a quien evitó nombrar en todo momento.
