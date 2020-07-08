madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha evitado este miércoles contestar si el Ejecutivo contempla o no una regularización masiva de migrantes, como la que sólo unas horas antes ha reclamado su socio en el Ejecutivo, Unidas Podemos.
En su comparecencia en rueda de prensa junto al primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, preguntado en concreto por esta materia, Sánchez ha defendido que el Gobierno ha "regularizado la situación" de personas vinculadas a "colectivos del sector agroalimentario", para que estas "salgan de la situación de anormalidad y economía sumergida y puedan trabajar".
Sobre la propuesta de Unidas Podemos, por contra, no ha dicho una palabra. El portavoz de la formación en el Congreso de los Diputados, Pablo Echenique, explicó un par de horas antes los detalles de la iniciativa para la regularización de todos los migrantes que ya estaban en España cuando se decretó el estado de alarma, que además han remitido al resto de formaciones parlamentarias para buscar apoyos.
Echenique no quiso desvelar la posición del PSOE, si bien la ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, descartó hace días que esta cuestión hubiera sido abordada en Consejo de Ministros.
(Habrá ampliación)
