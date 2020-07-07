El Gobierno desvincula a Felipe VI de los escándalos del emérito y apela a la "presunción de inocencia"

MADRIDActualizado:
El Gobierno ha desvinculado este martes al jefe del Estado, Felipe VI, de los escándalos de su padre, el rey emérito, ha afirmado que la justicia "debe ser igual para todos" y ha apelado a la "presunción de inocencia". En los últimos días han seguido aflorando informaciones sobre la sombra de corrupción que se cierne sobre Juan Carlos I, si bien el Ejecutivo ha querido transmitir un mensaje de "serenidad, tranquilidad y confianza" en la justicia.
La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, ha intentado este martes desligar la figura del jefe del Estado con el escándalo que salpica al anterior monarca. En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Montero ha puesto énfasis en que la labor del Gobierno es colaborar y hacer "auxilio activo" a los órganos de justicia cuando así sea requerido, también cuando su labor afecte a "actuaciones del anterior jefe del Estado", "que no al actual", precisaba.
"Las personas llamadas ante los tribunales", incidía, "tienen que responder de forma individual"; "El alcance llega a las personas directamente involucradas", apuntaba.
Por su parte, el ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, reclamaba confiar en la justicia, que está trabajando aunque sea "lenta", y destacaba la "presunción de inocencia", que también ampara a "las altas instituciones del Estado". "Dejemos actuar a la Fiscalía", apostilló. La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo asumió hace un mes la investigación al emérito por el AVE a La Meca.
(Habrá ampliación)
