Sánchez presentará este miércoles el Plan de Recuperación ante los agentes sociales y los embajadores de la UE

MADRID
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, presentará este miércoles en el Palacio de la Moncloa el Plan de Recuperación, Transformación y Resiliencia de la Economía Española en un acto telemático con todo el Ejecutivo, patronal y sindicatos, así como los embajadores de los 27 países miembros de la UE.
Según ha informado la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación, al acto bajo el lema "España puede" asistirán también representantes de la sociedad civil, entre ellos, responsables de distintos medios de comunicación.
Por la mañana, Sánchez desglosará en una conferencia las líneas directrices del Plan en las que se incluyen las políticas principales que, según subraya el Gobierno, permitirán recuperar la economía para garantizar un crecimiento "robusto, duradero e inclusivo". Posteriormente, por la tarde, los cuatro vicepresidentes continuarán la presentación del Plan, con la exposición de sus principales pilares.
El pasado sábado, Sánchez avanzó la celebración de este acto y que el Gobierno aprobará un decreto ley para eliminar las barreras y las trabas burocráticas de las administraciones para que haya una mayor agilidad y eficiencia en la gestión de los 140.000 millones de euros de los fondos de la UE para la reconstrucción.
En la clausura del II Foro La Toja, en Pontevedra, el presidente confirmó también que la Conferencia de Presidentes autonómicos que fijará los criterios de reparto de los fondos será el 26 de octubre, en una reunión en la que estarán también presentes los ayuntamientos.
