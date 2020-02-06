Estás leyendo: Sánchez propone a Torra que la mesa de diálogo se constituya en febrero

Sánchez propone a Torra que la mesa de diálogo se constituya en febrero

El Gobierno ha difundido un documento titulado 'Agenda para el reencuentro', en el que propone que la mesa de diálogo se constituya este mismo mes, aunque no concreta día.

Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra, en Barcelona. / EFE
El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez y el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya Quim Torra se reúnen este jueves en el Palau de la Generalitat. Tras el saludo, ambos han pasado revista a los Mossos y se han detenido frente a la escultura del Desconsol de Josep Llimona intercambiando unas palabras.

Luego se han dirigido hacia el Saló dels Diputats, cruzando el Pati del Tarongers para dar comienzo a la reunión. Fuentes del Gobierno han avanzado que Sánchez expondrá a Torra una "agenda para el reencuentro" con seis ejes: "diálogo político y regeneración institucional", financiación autonómica, "mejora de la cooperación", política social y apoyo a los servicios públicos, infraestructuras y apoyo ante catástrofes naturales.

El Gobierno ha difundido un documento con los puntos a seguir titulado Agenda para el reencuentro, en el que propone que la mesa de diálogo se constituya este mismo mes aunque no concreta día. 

Torra ha regalado a Sánchez dos libros -uno en inglés y otro en catalán-. Se trata de Inventing human rights, de Lynn Hunt, y Llibertat i sentit, de Lluís Solà. 

Este encuentro se produce una semana después de que el president de la Generalitat anunciara que convocará elecciones en Catalunya nada más aprobar los presupuestos. 


