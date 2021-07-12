Estás leyendo: Santos Cerdán releva a José Luis Ábalos como secretario de Organización del PSOE

Público
Público

PSOE Santos Cerdán releva a José Luis Ábalos como secretario de Organización del PSOE

En su carta de renuncia Ábalos destaca que "el PSOE es hoy un partido más fuerte y más consciente de su rol hegemónico en la izquierda y mucho más capaz de movilizar a la sociedad".

La nueva ministra de Transporte, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, Raquel Sánchez (i), asume el cargo y recibe la cartera de manos de su antecesor, José Luis Ábalos (d).
La nueva ministra de Transporte, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, Raquel Sánchez (i), asume el cargo y recibe la cartera de manos de su antecesor, José Luis Ábalos (d). Ángel Díaz / EFE

MADRID

El hasta ahora secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha renunciado a este cargo en una carta dirigida tanto al líder del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, como a la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal.
Ábalos será sustituido en esa responsabilidad por el secretario de Coordinación Territorial, Santos Cerdán.

Tras ser relevado al frente del Ministerio de Transportes el pasado sábado por Sánchez dentro de su remodelación ministerial, fuentes cercanas a Ábalos avanzaron que en los próximos días decidiría su futuro en el partido.

En la carta, según ha informado el PSOE, Ábalos destaca la lealtad y el sentido del deber que durante cuatro años ha venido realizando dentro del partido y ha definido su marcha como una decisión "madurada y necesaria desde el punto de vista personal y familiar".

Ábalos considera además que estos años al frente de la Secretaría de Organización han sido el mayor honor político de su vida, siendo consciente de que deja la dirección de "un partido cohesionado en torno al liderazgo del secretario general y presidente del Gobierno".

Añade en la carta que "el PSOE es hoy un partido más fuerte y más consciente de su rol hegemónico en la izquierda y mucho más capaz de movilizar a la sociedad para seguir transformando nuestro país".

A partir de este momento, Santos Cerdán León asumirá las competencias de la Secretaría de Organización hasta la celebración en octubre del 40 Congreso del partido.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público