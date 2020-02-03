madrid
El periodista Miguel Ángel Oliver seguirá al frente de la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación, más "reforzada" en este nuevo Gobierno de coalición "para atender los actuales retos informativos y de comunicación del Ejecutivo".
Según ha informado Moncloa, bajo la responsabilidad de Oliver recaen cinco departamentos con rango de dirección general, entre los que se cuentan Información Nacional, Internacional, Económica, Política Autonómica y Digital.
Estos departamentos profundizarán el trabajo de la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación (SEC) y "mejorarán su estructura, con capacidades y competencias especializadas en los campos más exigentes de la actualidad".
La SEC depende orgánicamente del presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y funcionalmente del portavoz del Gobierno. Está integrada en el Comité de Dirección de la Presidencia del Gobierno, dirigido por el director de Gabinete y primer secretario de Estado, Iván Redondo.
Llegó a Moncloa en 2018
Miguel Ángel Oliver (Madrid, 1963) es licenciado en Periodismo por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Tras una extensa trayectoria profesional en la radio, Miguel Ángel llegó a Cuatro en 2005 para dirigir Noticias Cuatro Fin de Semana y desde el año 2014 Noticias Cuatro 20h.
Según el perfil del presentador en la cadena de Mediaset España, Oliver inició su trayectoria profesional en el año 1983 en Cadena SER y Caja Madrid, en el Gabinete de Estudios y Ciencias de Comunicación de la SER, la emisora del grupo PRISA.
En 1990 se convirtió en director matinal de SER fin de semana, y entre 1992 y 1997 fue redactor jefe en la sección de información local de Madrid. Fue director de Hora 20 y subdirector de Hora 25 (1997-2000), y editor de Hoy por Hoy (2000-2005).
