Estos son los secretarios de Estado del Gobierno de coalición de Pedro Sánchez

madrid
El Boletín Oficial del Estado ha publicado en los últimos días quienes serán los nuevos Secretarios de Estado del Gobierno de coalición de PSOE y Unidas Podemos que presidirá Pedro Sánchez.
En total habrá 28 Secretarías de Estado, de las que gran mayoría estarán en manos del Partido Socialista y cuatro estarán controladas por la formación que lidera Pablo Iglesias.
Estas son las Secretarías de Estado del nuevo Gobierno y los nombres de quienes ocuparán los cargos:
Presidencia
Secretario de Estado de Comunicación - Iván Redondo
Vicepresidencia de Presidencia, relaciones con las cortes y memoria
Secretario de Estado de Relaciones con las Cortes - José Antonio Montilla
Secretario de Estado de Memoria Democrática - Fernando Martínez López
Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030
Secretario de Estado de Derechos Sociales - Ignacio Álvarez Peralta
Secretaria de Estado de Agenda 2030 - Ione Belarra Urteaga
VICEPRESIDENCIA DE ASUNTOS ECONÓMICOS Y TRANSFORMACIÓN DIGITAL
Secretaria de Estado de Digitalización e Inteligencia Artificial - Carme Artigas
Secretario de Estado de Telecomunicaciones e Infraestructuras Digitales - Roberto Sánchez Sánchez
Secretaria de Estado de Economía y Apoyo a la Empresa - Ana de la Cueva
VICEPRESIDENCIA DE TRANSICIÓN ECOLÓGICA Y RETO DEMOGRÁFICO
Secretario de Estado de Energía - Sara Aagesen Muñoz
Secretario de Estado de Medio Ambiente - Hugo Morán
Interior
Secretario de Estado de Seguridad - Rafael Pérez Ruiz
Exteriores
Secretaria de Estado de Asuntos Exteriores - Fernando Martín-Valenzuela Marzo
Secretaría de Estado para la UE - Marco Aguiriano
Secretaría de Estado de Cooperación Internacional y para Iberoamérica y el Caribe - Juan Pablo Laiglesia González de Peredo
Secretaría de Estado de la España Global - Irene Lozano Domingo
Justicia
Secretario de Estado de Justicia - Manuel Dolz-Lago
Trabajo
Secretario de Estado de Empleo y Economía Social - Joaquín Pérez Rey
Inclusión, seguridad social y migraciones
Secretario de Estado de la Seguridad Social y de Pensiones - Israel Arroyo
Secretario de Estado de Migraciones - El Ministerio ha explicado a Europa Press que aún no se ha decidido si seguirá al frente la actual secretaria, Consuelo Rumí
Hacienda
Secretario de Estado de Hacienda - Inés Bardón
Secretario de Estado de Presupuestos y Gastos - María José Gualda
Política territorial y función pública
Secretario de Estado de Función Pública - Francisco Hernández Spínola
Industria
Secretario de Estado de Comercio - Xiana Margarida Méndez Bértolo
Secretario de Estado de Turismo - Isabel María Oliver Sagreras
Transporte
Secretario de Estado de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana - Pedro Saura García
Educación
Secretario de Estado de Educación - Alejandro Tiana Ferrer
Defensa
Secretario de Defensa - Ángel Olivares Ramírez
Igualdad
Secretaria de Estado de Igualdad y para la Violencia de Género - Noelia Vera Ruiz-Herrera
