Estos son los secretarios de Estado del Gobierno de coalición de Pedro Sánchez

14/01/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), conversa con el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias (2d), al inicio del primer Consejo de Ministros, celebrado este martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa. EFE/Fernando
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), conversa con el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias (2d), al inicio del primer Consejo de Ministros. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

madrid

europa press

El Boletín Oficial del Estado ha publicado en los últimos días quienes serán los nuevos Secretarios de Estado del Gobierno de coalición de PSOE y Unidas Podemos que presidirá Pedro Sánchez.

En total habrá 28 Secretarías de Estado, de las que gran mayoría estarán en manos del Partido Socialista y cuatro estarán controladas por la formación que lidera Pablo Iglesias.

Estas son las Secretarías de Estado del nuevo Gobierno y los nombres de quienes ocuparán los cargos:

Presidencia

Secretario de Estado de Comunicación - Iván Redondo

Vicepresidencia de Presidencia, relaciones con las cortes y memoria

Secretario de Estado de Relaciones con las Cortes - José Antonio Montilla

Secretario de Estado de Memoria Democrática - Fernando Martínez López

Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030

Secretario de Estado de Derechos Sociales - Ignacio Álvarez Peralta

Secretaria de Estado de Agenda 2030 - Ione Belarra Urteaga

La Secretaria de Estado de Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra Urteaga | EP

VICEPRESIDENCIA DE ASUNTOS ECONÓMICOS Y TRANSFORMACIÓN DIGITAL

Secretaria de Estado de Digitalización e Inteligencia Artificial - Carme Artigas

Secretario de Estado de Telecomunicaciones e Infraestructuras Digitales - Roberto Sánchez Sánchez

Secretaria de Estado de Economía y Apoyo a la Empresa - Ana de la Cueva

VICEPRESIDENCIA DE TRANSICIÓN ECOLÓGICA Y RETO DEMOGRÁFICO

Secretario de Estado de Energía - Sara Aagesen Muñoz

Secretario de Estado de Medio Ambiente - Hugo Morán

Interior

Secretario de Estado de Seguridad - Rafael Pérez Ruiz

Exteriores

Secretaria de Estado de Asuntos Exteriores - Fernando Martín-Valenzuela Marzo

Secretaría de Estado para la UE - Marco Aguiriano

Secretaría de Estado de Cooperación Internacional y para Iberoamérica y el Caribe - Juan Pablo Laiglesia González de Peredo

Secretaría de Estado de la España Global - Irene Lozano Domingo

Irene Lozano, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/J.P.Gandul

Justicia

Secretario de Estado de Justicia - Manuel Dolz-Lago

El Secretario de Estado de Justicia, Manuel Dolz-Lago. | EP

Trabajo

Secretario de Estado de Empleo y Economía Social - Joaquín Pérez Rey

Inclusión, seguridad social y migraciones

Secretario de Estado de la Seguridad Social y de Pensiones - Israel Arroyo

Secretario de Estado de Migraciones - El Ministerio ha explicado a Europa Press que aún no se ha decidido si seguirá al frente la actual secretaria, Consuelo Rumí

Hacienda

Secretario de Estado de Hacienda - Inés Bardón

Secretario de Estado de Presupuestos y Gastos - María José Gualda

Política territorial y función pública

Secretario de Estado de Función Pública - Francisco Hernández Spínola

Industria

Secretario de Estado de Comercio - Xiana Margarida Méndez Bértolo

La Secretario de Estado de Comercio, Xiana Margarida Méndez Bértolo | EP

Secretario de Estado de Turismo - Isabel María Oliver Sagreras

Transporte

Secretario de Estado de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana - Pedro Saura García

Educación

Secretario de Estado de Educación - Alejandro Tiana Ferrer

El Secretario de Estado de Educación, Alejandro Tiana Ferrer | EP

Defensa

Secretario de Defensa - Ángel Olivares Ramírez

Igualdad

Secretaria de Estado de Igualdad y para la Violencia de Género - Noelia Vera Ruiz-Herrera

Noelia Vera | EP
