Estás leyendo: El presidente de una asociación agrícola amenaza a Díaz por las inspecciones: "Esta vez no vamos a ser pacíficos"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sector Agrario El presidente de una asociación agrícola amenaza a Díaz por las inspecciones: "Esta vez no vamos a ser pacíficos"

El presidente de la Unión de Agricultores y Ganaderos Navarros (UAGN) ha afirmado que la ministra "no puede liderar un ministerio y acusar a los ganaderos de lo que está acusando".

Yolanda Díaz en el Pleno del Congreso. / EFE - Chema Moya
Yolanda Díaz en el Pleno del Congreso. / EFE - Chema Moya

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Las inspecciones del Ministerio de Trabajo al sector agrícola siguen levantando ampollas entre las patronales de agricultores y ganaderos. El último ha sido el presidente de la Unión de Agricultores y Ganaderos Navarros (UAGN), Félix Bariáin, que aseguró que en futuras protestas no serán "tan pacíficos" en un mensaje publicado el pasado 21 de mayo en Twitter.

Además, Bariáin afirmó que la titular de la cartera de Trabajo "está fuera de toda realidad del sector primario". "Usted no puede liderar un ministerio y acusar a los ganaderos de lo que está acusando" denuncia visiblemente enfadado el dirigente de UAGN.

El 2020 ha sido un año convulso para el campo español, dado que los dos primeros meses las protestas por los bajos precios de sus productos en origen y los aranceles estadounidenses a determinados productos hacían insostenible la situación del sector, que se movillizó y protagonizó numerosas tractoradas y protestas a lo largo y ancho de la geografía española.

El Gobierno trató de maniobrar de forma rápida y accedió a una de las reivindicaciones más solicitadas por los trabajadores agrarios: la reducción del número de peonadas para acceder a los subsidios, rebajándose de las 35 que establecía la ley hasta las 20.

La crisis del coronavirus obligó al sector a enterrar el hacha de guerra, aunque el anuncio realizado el pasado mes de mayo sobre las inspecciones que Trabajo iba a impulsar en el campo para conocer posibles abusos y casos de "esclavitud" volvió a despertar la indignación las diferentes patronales agrarias. 

Situaciones como las denunciadas en Huelva hace dos años por el Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores (SAT), que aseguró que las trabajadoras inmigrantes que acuden cada temporada para recolectar fresas lo hacían en condiciones "infrahumanas".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público