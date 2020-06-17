madrid
La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha vuelto a dirigirse a la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo. La conservadora ha centrado su intervención en la mesa de negociación entre el Gobierno y Catalunya, que se retomará a partir de julio. "¿Van a convocar la mesa exigida por Esquerra? ¿Pretenden reservar un sitio a Ciudadanos?", le ha preguntado la diputada por Barcelona.
Álvarez de Toledo, que siempre ha apostado por la alianza entre PP y Cs, y que incluso llegó a votar a los naranjas cuando abandonó las filas populares, ha señalado recientemente que se siente "decepcionada" por la actitud del partido que dirige Inés Arrimadas por haber pactado con el Gobierno las últimas prórrogas del estado de alarma y también el decreto de la nueva normalidad.
Calvo le ha respondido que sí, que esa mesa se mantendrá porque el Gobierno defiende que buscar "una salida " a través del "diálogo democrático" y ha señalado que se hará en base a "nuestro marco constitucional" y con la "formula democrática tan exótica que es reconocer al otro".
Asimismo, Calvo ha censurado el discurso inicial de Álvarez de Toledo, en el que ha criticado las propuestas de la vicepresidenta primera durante sus intercambios en el Congreso. "¿Usted es el Parlamento? Le invité a un café como dos mujeres normales y usted me ofreció un circo. Yo los debates los tengo aquí: con cámaras, taquígrafos y delante de toda España".
