SMI Alberto Garzón propone elevar el salario mínimo a 1.300 euros

"Los salarios en nuestro país tienen que subir; los salarios están siendo insuficientes para las familias trabajadoras", asegura el líder de Izquierda Unida.

Alberto Garzón, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE

El coordinador general de Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, ha abogado por elevar el salario mínimo interprofesional a 1.300 euros, cifra "adecuada en comparación con los países del entorno y que mejoraría la condiciones vida de las familias trabajadoras y la igualdad en nuestra economía".

Tras reunirse con colectivos sociales de Sevilla, el líder de IU ha tildado como positivos, "aunque con algunos matices" los últimos datos del desempleo, por lo que ha calificado de "agoreros" a los que decían que subir el salario mínimo iba a destruir la economía, y ha añadido que si esta cifra se elevó fue por la presión de su partido al Gobierno socialista.

"Los salarios en nuestro país tienen que subir; los salarios están siendo insuficientes para que las familias trabajadoras puedan llevar un nivel de vida digno", ha recalcado en declaraciones a los periodistas.

También ha abogado por "blindar" los servicios públicos y por que la revalorización de las pensiones se haga con arreglo al IPC y que esa medida se regule por ley, para evitar "un empobrecimiento muy elevado".

En las próximas elecciones se juega, según Garzón, "qué políticas se van a hacer y si van a continuar en una línea de privatización o del blindaje de los servicios públicos".

