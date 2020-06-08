Estás leyendo: Xavier Domènech y Quim Arrufat ponen en marcha un espacio de reflexión entre el catalanismo de izquierdas

Sobiranies Xavier Domènech y Quim Arrufat ponen en marcha un espacio de reflexión entre el catalanismo de izquierdas

Sobiranies se define como una entidad de composición diversa, con voluntad "de establecer diálogos en el seno de Catalunya, de los Països Catalans, los pueblos hermanos del Estado y más allá".

Xavier Domènech. / Públic
barcelona

públic | agencias

El exlíder de los comuns Xavier Domènech y el exdiputado de la CUP Quim Arrufat han puesto en funcionamiento este lunes una entidad para propiciar la reflexión y el debate entre el catalanismo popular y de izquierdas, el Instituto Sobiranies.

Cuentan con un consejo de redacción de 22 personas, entre las que se encuentran la exdiputada de la CUP, Anna Gabriel, la exconcejal del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, ​​Gala Pin, la ex diputada de los comuns en el Congreso Sonia Farré, el politólogo Jordi Muñoz, el economista Sergi Cutillas o el exdirigente de Podem, Gemma Ubasart.

Sobiranies se define como un espacio diverso, de "reflexión y producción de conocimientos", "capaz de establecer diálogos en el seno de Catalunya, de los Països Catalans, los pueblos hermanos del Estado y de más allá".

"Después del ciclo de múltiples crisis que cerramos y que la crisis de la covid-19 ha acelerado, personas de diferentes tradiciones políticas en el seno de la izquierda catalanista han decidido tirar un espacio de reflexión más allá de los partidos y las organizaciones existentes", dicen los promotores del espacio en una nota de prensa difundida este lunes.

Además del equipo que conforma su Consejo de Redacción, cuenta con la colaboración de medio centenar de personas entre las que se encuentran el secretario primero del Congreso, Gerardo Pisarello, los exdiputados en el Parlamento David Fernàndez y Benet Salellas, el exdirigente de ICV Ricard Gomà y el socio fundador de Mediapro, Jaume Roures,

Personas de diferentes trayectorias y generaciones vinculadas, según afirma Sobiranies en su página web, en "el espacio del catalanismo popular y de izquierdas, así como el conjunto de luchas desplegadas por los movimientos sociales, desde los orígenes del árbol de la libertad en nuestra tierra hasta nuestros días. Entendemos que no hay lucha social ni política si no es al mismo tiempo lucha cultural y producción de pensamiento".

