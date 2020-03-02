BARCELONA
ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas y podría sumar con JxCat o el PSC, según una encuesta de GAD3 publicada este lunes por ABC.
El sondeo también pronostica la caída de Cs, de los 36 a los 12 diputados, con un 8,9% de los sufragios; un ascenso del PP, de cuatro a nueve escaños, hasta el 7,2% de los votos, y la entrada de Vox en el Parlament con cuatro diputados (4,4%).
ERC pasaría de los 32 diputados actuales a los 43, con el 28,1% de los votos; seguido del PSC, que subiría de los 17 a los 27 diputados, con el 20,8% de los votos, y de JxCat, que reduciría sus apoyos, pasando de los actuales 34 diputados a 24, con el 15,4% de los votos.
Los comuns pasarían de ocho a diez diputados, con un 8,1% de los sufragios, y la CUP aumentaría su presencia en la Cámara catalana, pasando de cuatro a seis diputados, con un 4,9% de los votos.
La suma de ERC y JxCat, que pasaría de 66 a 67 diputados, se quedaría a un escaño de la mayoría absoluta y el independentismo --ERC, JxCat y CUP-- llegaría a los 73 diputados, frente a los 70 actuales.
