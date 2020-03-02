Estás leyendo: ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas y podría sumar con JxCat o el PSC

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sondeo ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas y podría sumar con JxCat o el PSC

Un sondeo de 'ABC' pronostica una clara victoria de ERC, una fuerte caída de Cs, una subida del PP y la irrupción de Vox en el Parlament con cuatro diputados.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y el vicepresidente y conseller de Economía, Pere Aragonès. - EFE
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y el vicepresidente y conseller de Economía, Pere Aragonès. - EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

BARCELONA

EUROPA PRESS

ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas y podría sumar con JxCat o el PSC, según una encuesta de GAD3 publicada este lunes por ABC.

El sondeo también pronostica la caída de Cs, de los 36 a los 12 diputados, con un 8,9% de los sufragios; un ascenso del PP, de cuatro a nueve escaños, hasta el 7,2% de los votos, y la entrada de Vox en el Parlament con cuatro diputados (4,4%).

ERC pasaría de los 32 diputados actuales a los 43, con el 28,1% de los votos; seguido del PSC, que subiría de los 17 a los 27 diputados, con el 20,8% de los votos, y de JxCat, que reduciría sus apoyos, pasando de los actuales 34 diputados a 24, con el 15,4% de los votos.

Los comuns pasarían de ocho a diez diputados, con un 8,1% de los sufragios, y la CUP aumentaría su presencia en la Cámara catalana, pasando de cuatro a seis diputados, con un 4,9% de los votos.

La suma de ERC y JxCat, que pasaría de 66 a 67 diputados, se quedaría a un escaño de la mayoría absoluta y el independentismo --ERC, JxCat y CUP-- llegaría a los 73 diputados, frente a los 70 actuales.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú