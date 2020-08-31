Estás leyendo: Señal en directo: Conferencia de Pedro Sánchez: 'España puede. Recuperación. Transformación. Resiliencia'

Streaming Señal en directo: Conferencia de Pedro Sánchez: 'España puede. Recuperación. Transformación. Resiliencia'

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, pronunciará la conferencia, con la que apelará a la "unidad" frente a la pandemia. EFE/ Zipi
madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, pronuncia en la Casa de América, en Madrid, ante "personas de referencia" de la sociedad civil la conferencia "España puede. Recuperación. Transformación. Resiliencia", con la que apelará a la "unidad" frente a la pandemia.

